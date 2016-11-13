BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 13 Brothers Solidarity For Real Estate Investment And Food Security Sae
* Q3 net sales EGP 963,165 versus EGP 947,091 year ago
* Q3 net profit EGP 67,474 versus EGP 73,449 year ago Source: (tinyurl.com/zqeu3am) Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project