BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Nov 14 Argosy Property Ltd
* Argosy property-confirms following initial assessment of wellington portfolio, there has only been limited and superficial damage to the buildings
* Argosy property-"many tenants however, have been affected by some significant issues with parts of fit-out and furnishings"
Argosy property-updates following earthquake
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project