BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Nov 14 Investore Property
* Structural engineers have been engaged to carry out detailed inspections of the affected properties
* Preliminary visual inspections of properties have been completed and indicate some damage has occurred at countdown store in blenheim
Countdown store in Blenheim will remain closed today
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project