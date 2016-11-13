BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Nov 14 Fsa Group Ltd :
* Home loan facility increased
* Westpac Banking Corporation has increased its non-recourse senior home loan facility from $250 million to $275 million
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project