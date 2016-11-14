UPDATE 1-WHO confirms second Ebola case in Congo outbreak
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Sunday a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.
Nov 14 Vectus Biosystems Ltd
* announcement in response to asx query
* vectus does expect to be able to continue its operations to meet its core operating requirements through 2017 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Sunday a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)