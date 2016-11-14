Nov 14 Mr Price Group Ltd
* For the 26 weeks ended 1 October 2016 normalised diluted
headline earnings per share of 360.4 cents, down 4.9 pct from
prior year
* Interim dividend of 228.2c per share is down 8 pct and is
based on an increased interim payout ratio of 63 pct
* Total revenue grew by 1.5 pct to r9.2bn with retail sales
increasing by 0.4 pct (comparable stores -3.2 pct) to r8.6bn
* Selling price inflation was 11.4 pct and unit sales were
10.2 pct lower
* Merchandise gross margin decreased by 0.9 pct to 39.8 pct
* Much will depend on Christmas trading period and when
major sales of summer merchandise in apparel sector start
* For the 26 weeks ended 1 October 2016 diluted HEPS of
351.2c was 13.7 pct lower than corresponding period.
* Cash sales grew by 1.9 pct and constitute 82.6 pct of
total sales
* Expect trading conditions to remain difficult in second
half with no relief in sight for embattled consumer
