UPDATE 1-WHO confirms second Ebola case in Congo outbreak
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Sunday a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.
Nov 14 BioPorto A/S :
* Said on Friday had initiated cash issue, private placement, of up to 12.9 million new shares to selected shareholders, institutional and financial investors
* Subscription price is 1.69 Danish crown and is calculated as weighted average price of share at Nasdaq Copenhagen over past five trading days
* Will use proceeds to strengthen implementation of FDA application process and co's overall liquidity
* Said expected proceeds from share issue would amount to about 21.8 million Danish crowns ($3.2 million) at full subscription
* Subscription period starts on Nov. 11 and ends on Nov. 14
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8928 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Sunday a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)