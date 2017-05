Nov 14 Trematon Capital Investments Ltd :

* FY revenue 132.644 million rand versus 103.116 million rand year earlier

* FY earnings per share of 22.8 cents (2015: 48.4 cents) which is a decrease of 53 pct over prior year

* FY diluted headline earnings per share 1.6 cents versus 10.3 cents year earlier

* Intrinsic net asset value increased slightly in current year to 368 cents per share

* Dividend was increased by 7 pct to 4 cents per share