Nov 14 Gfk SE :
* 9Mth adjusted operating income totaled 101.1 million
euros ($109.11 million), which reflects a margin of 9.4 percent
in comparison with 10.6 percent in the same period of the
previous year
* Overall, 9-month sales totaled 1,077.0 million euros
(previous year: 1,118.6 million euros).
* Market conditions are set to remain challenging for gfk in
the fourth quarter of the year.
* Expects a continuation of the sales development also
during the fourth quarter and a margin below the previous year's
level
* Gfk will not be utilizing the investment level of around
180 million euros originally budgeted for 2016 in full (2015:
around 137 million euros). The group now expects to use around
130 million euros of this figure
* Expects a significant sales decline for the full year
Source text - bit.ly/2eWpD3z
($1 = 0.9266 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)