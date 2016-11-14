Nov 13 (Reuters) -
* Fitch: Most Asian telcos to come under pressure in 2017
* Fitch - Expect industry consolidation in India, Indonesia
and Sri Lanka, as weaker telcos exit market or seek M&A to
strengthen competitive position
* Fitch - EBITDA margins likely to shrink most in
Philippines and India, where telcos still derive majority of
their revenue from voice, text services
* Fitch - Chinese and Korean telcos' profitability will
remain stable, reflecting weaker competition and lower marketing
and handset subsidy costs
* Fitch on Asian telecos - We have a negative outlook on
telecoms sectors in India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and
Philippines
* Fitch on Asian telcos - Korea, Indonesia, China and Sri
Lanka are all on stable outlook
* Fitch - Rising competition will add to pressure on
revenue, which Fitch expects to grow by just 0-5% in most Asian
telco markets in 2017
