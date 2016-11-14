Nov 14 Vodacom Group Limited :
* For six months to Sept.30, headline earnings per share
(heps) flat at 440 cents per share
* Group delivered solid service revenue growth of 5.3 pct,
led by a 2.3 million increase in active customers since march
2016, mostly in south africa.
* For six months to sept.30, group service revenue up 5.3
pct (4.5 pct*) and group revenue up 4.1 pct (3.5 pct*)
* For six months to sept.30, group data revenue up 18.7 pct,
supported by strong network investment
* For six months to sept.30, group ebitda grew 4.1 pct (5.6
pct*) to r15 278 million with margins flat at 38.1 pct
* Negatively impacted by a tax adjustment in tanzania and
foreign currency impacts. Excluding these and prior year loss
from associate, heps grew 3.5 pct
* Interim dividend per share of 395 cents
* For six months to sept.30, international operations'
service revenue grew 5.4 pct (2.3 pct*); impacted by customer
registration processe
* We maintain our targets of low to mid single-digit group
service revenue growth, mid to high single-digit group ebitda
growth
* Maintain group capital expenditure of 12-14 pct of group
revenue in medium term
