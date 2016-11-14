UPDATE 1-WHO confirms second Ebola case in Congo outbreak
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Sunday a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.
Nov 14 Novartis Ag
* Says cosentyx data shows long-lasting efficacy in psoriatic arthritis over 3 years including patient-reported pain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
