* To launch an offer to buy 100 percent of Neol Biosolutions

* Says listing of Neol did not fulfill objectives that Neuron expected

* Values Neol at over 30 million euros ($32.41 million), three times above its current market capitalization

* To launch an offer for 30.221 percent of Neol's shares that is doesn't own, to offer 5 shares of Neuron Bio per each 4 shares of Neol

* Plans to restructure its business, Neol will become a private company again

