Nov 14 Gold Fields Ltd :
* Gold Fields comments on news reports regarding acquisition
proposals made to Kirkland Lake
* Notes recent press reports regarding proposals made
jointly by it and Silver Standard Resources Inc to acquire all
of outstanding shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Inc
* Confirms that its subsidiary has made three successive
non-binding proposals jointly with Silver Standard to Kirkland
Lake to acquire all of Kirkland Lake
* Its most recent proposal is valued at C$1.44 billion
($1.07 billion) in aggregate
* Confirms that Kirkland Lake board advised that it would
not be engaging in any talks with Gold Fields or Silver Standard
or providing due diligence access
