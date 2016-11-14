Nov 14 Gold Fields Ltd :

* Gold Fields comments on news reports regarding acquisition proposals made to Kirkland Lake

* Notes recent press reports regarding proposals made jointly by it and Silver Standard Resources Inc to acquire all of outstanding shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Inc

* Confirms that its subsidiary has made three successive non-binding proposals jointly with Silver Standard to Kirkland Lake to acquire all of Kirkland Lake

* Its most recent proposal is valued at C$1.44 billion ($1.07 billion) in aggregate

* Confirms that Kirkland Lake board advised that it would not be engaging in any talks with Gold Fields or Silver Standard or providing due diligence access