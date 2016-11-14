BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
* American apparel LLC files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court - court filing
* American apparel LLC lists assets in the $100 million to $500 million range, liabilities in the $100 million to $500 million range Source: bit.ly/2fpW0IE
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information