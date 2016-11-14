Nov 14 Playtech Plc :
* Financials division acquisition
* Remaining 30 pct will be subject to put and call options
between Playtech and CFH's management team, who are remaining
with business, and which can be exercised in 2019
* Has agreed to acquire Consolidated Financial Holdings A/S
* Acquisition will enhance Playtech's position as it
continues to build a B2B offering within its financials division
* Playtech will acquire 70 pct of CFH upon completion of
acquisition, which is due to take place on Nov.30 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)