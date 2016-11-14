Nov 14 Adler Real Estate AG :

* FFO I, which cover property letting business, nearly doubled from 9.9 million euros in first nine months of previous year to 18.6 million euros in 2016

* Will meet current year forecast and even exceed it for LTV ratio

* 9Mths FFO II, which also include funds generated in trading business which for adler represents an ongoing activity and not a one off occurrence, at 45.2 million euros in 2016, up 17.7 percent

* 9Mth consolidated net profit 98.6 million euros versus 59.7 million euros year ago