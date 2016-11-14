BRIEF-India's PNB Gilts March-qtr profit from cont ops rises
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
Nov 14 Nitco Ltd
* Sept quarter total income from operations 1.76 billion rupees versus 2.19 billion rupees year ago
* Sept quarter net loss 90 million rupees versus loss 161.7 million rupees year ago
* Board approved the appointment of ajith babu narasimha as the new chief executive officer
* Approved the appointment of Ajith Babu Narasimha as the new chief executive officer in place of Ashok Kumar
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago