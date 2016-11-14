UPDATE 1-WHO confirms second Ebola case in Congo outbreak
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Sunday a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.
Nov 14 C-Rad AB :
* Q3 net sales 22.5 million Swedish crowns ($2.5 million) versus 15.4 million crowns year ago
* Q3 order intake 28.2 million crowns versus 23.0 million crowns year ago
* Q3 operating loss 7.9 million crowns versus loss 7.0 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1102 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Sunday a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)