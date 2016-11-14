Nov 14 Delticom AG :
* During first nine months Delticom Group achieved revenues of 393 million euros ($424.05
million), an increase of 11 percent compared with the previous year (9 months 2015: 354 million
euros)
* 9-month gross profit amounted to 104 million euros in (9 months 2015: 97 million euros, +
7 percent)
* Due to marketing expenses incurred in advance and price effects, EBITDA for the first nine
months of 2016 was lower than in the corresponding 2015 period
* Despite the year-on-year delayed start to the winter tyres business, continues to expect
to reach consolidated revenues of between 620 million - 630 million euros and group EBITDA of 16
million euros in the current FY
Source text - bit.ly/2g63rq9
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9268 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)