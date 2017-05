Nov 14 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI - withdrawal of legal tender character of existing INR 500/- and INR 1000/- bank notes - applicability of the scheme to DCCBs

* RBI - district central cooperative banks can allow their existing customers to withdraw money from their accounts upto INR 24,000/- per week upto Nov 24

* RBI - no exchange facility against the specified bank notes (INR 500/- and INR 1000/-) or deposit of such notes should be entertained by DCCBs

* RBI - cash withdrawal limit of INR 24,000/- per week is not applicable to withdrawal of cash by a DCCB from its account with any other bank Source text - (bit.ly/2eSkh6d)