Nov 14 Trematon Capital Investments Ltd
:
* Disposal of interest in Mykonos casino to Tsogo Sun
Holdings Limited and withdrawal of cautionary announcement
* Disposal will be effected by means of a share repurchase
of CML's shares such that Tsogo will acquire all of issued
shares in WC Leisure
* Consideration will be utilised to grow current business
operations as well as retain cash reserves
* Entered into informal heads of agreement with Tsogo Sun to
dispose of 29,640 ordinary shares in West Coast Leisure
Proprietary Ltd
* Disposal represents its 29.64 pct interest in WC Leisure,
for an aggregate consideration of 190 mln rand
