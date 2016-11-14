Nov 14 Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Ltd

* Pondy oxides and chemicals -Krishnamoorthy Lakshmi Narayanan, the chief financial officer of the company has tendered his resignation

* Pondy oxides and chemicals - Usha Sankar has been appointed by the board of directors as the chief financial officer of the company 6

* Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Ltd - sept quarter net profit 69.3 million rupees versus profit 22.8 million rupees year ago

* Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Ltd - sept quarter net profit 69.3 million rupees versus profit 22.8 million rupees year ago

* Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Ltd - sept quarter net sales 2.02 billion rupees versus 1.15 billion rupees year ago