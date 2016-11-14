BRIEF-India's PNB Gilts March-qtr profit from cont ops rises
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
Nov 14 Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Ltd
* Pondy oxides and chemicals -Krishnamoorthy Lakshmi Narayanan, the chief financial officer of the company has tendered his resignation
* Pondy oxides and chemicals - Usha Sankar has been appointed by the board of directors as the chief financial officer of the company 6
* Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Ltd - sept quarter net profit 69.3 million rupees versus profit 22.8 million rupees year ago
* Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Ltd - sept quarter net sales 2.02 billion rupees versus 1.15 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago