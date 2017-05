Nov 14 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI -constitution of task force for enabling dispensation of mahatma gandhi (new) series banknotes - recalibration and reactivation of ATMs

* RBI - it has been decided to set up a task force under the chairmanship of S. S. Mundra, deputy governor, RBI

* RBI - representative each of ATM OEMs, managed service providers, CIT companies and WLA operators will be invited to the task force's deliberations Source text - (bit.ly/2eSjJ04)