Nov 14 Verso Corp :
* Verso Corp - announced three strategic initiatives
* Verso Corp - plans to organize its business into two
strategic business units - graphic paper and specialty paper
* Verso Corp - plans to consolidate its corporate offices in
Memphis, Tennessee, And Miamisburg, Ohio, into a single
headquarters
* Verso Corp - plans to "improve delivery of its support
services" with objective of reducing overhead expenses by at
least 10 percent on an annual basis
* Verso Corp - graphic paper business unit will be led by
Michael A. Weinhold, and its specialty paper business unit will
be led by Jason J. Handel
