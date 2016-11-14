WRAPUP 4-Businesses brace for Monday as ransomware threat lingers
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Nov 14 KOP Ltd :
* Deal to raise an aggregate of up to S$25.5 mln
* Placement agent will procure subscribers for up to 221.6 mln new ordinary shares at S$0.115 for each placement share
* Entered into a placement agreement with UOB Kay Hian Private Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
WASHINGTON, May 14 U.S. President Donald Trump ordered his homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, to hold an emergency meeting Friday night to assess the threat posed by a global computer ransomware attack in at least 150 countries, a senior administration official told Reuters.