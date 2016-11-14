Nov 14 Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Gl Management And Its Affiliates submit proposal to board
of Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc to buyout the Co at
$11.18 per share in cash
* Gl management and affiliates - consortium intends to
finance acquisition through combination of debt and equity
financing
* Gl partners capital management and affiliates own 9.3
percent stake in sciclone pharmaceuticals - sec filing
* Gl management and its affiliates say it is part of
consortium that includes abg management limited and its
affiliates making a bid for sciclone pharma
* Gl management and affiliates-consortium indicated in
proposal that prepared to expeditiously negotiate, finalize
terms of acquisition in definitive agreements
