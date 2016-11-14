Nov 14 Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Gl Management And Its Affiliates submit proposal to board of Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc to buyout the Co at $11.18 per share in cash

* Gl management and affiliates - consortium intends to finance acquisition through combination of debt and equity financing

* Gl partners capital management and affiliates own 9.3 percent stake in sciclone pharmaceuticals - sec filing

* Gl management and its affiliates say it is part of consortium that includes abg management limited and its affiliates making a bid for sciclone pharma

* Gl management and affiliates-consortium indicated in proposal that prepared to expeditiously negotiate, finalize terms of acquisition in definitive agreements