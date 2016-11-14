Nov 14 Unilife Corp :
* Unilife - on May 8, co announced investigation into
violations of policies, procedures, possible violations of laws,
regulations by former CEO Alan Shortall
* Unilife - board established a special committee to oversee
the investigation
* Unilife - has engaged a financial advisory firm to assist
with fundraising efforts
* Unilife - independent counsel conducted the investigation
with the assistance of an advisory firm with forensic accounting
expertise
* Unilife - the investigation was completed on October 7,
2016 and no material financial loss was identified
* Unilife - expects to generate cash receipts from wearable
injector customers during fiscal year 2017
* Unilife - company continues to have business development
discussions with current and prospective wearable injector
customers
