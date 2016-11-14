Nov 14 Versar Inc :
* Versar Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Versar Inc - currently in default under certain covenants
of current credit facility operating under forbearance agreement
with Bank Of America, N.A.
* Versar Inc - company is also in discussions with other
lenders regarding establishment of new, replacement credit
facility
* Versar Inc - company is in negotiations with Bank of
America regarding resolution of defaults
* Versar - will not be in position to prepare its form 10-Q
until it can amend existing credit facility or obtain new
adequate credit facility
* Versar Inc - expects to file the form 10-Q with the
commission upon resolution of such financing issues
* Versar- Until co amends existing credit facility or
obtains new adequate credit facility, remains substantial doubt
relative to co's ability to continue as going concern
Source text (bit.ly/2g9T2cu)
Further company coverage: