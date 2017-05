Nov 14 Goldmoney Inc :

* GoldMoney Inc reduces network fees and doubles golden heart(tm) rewards

* GoldMoney network users can now purchase, redeem, and exchange gold between vault locations for 0.5 pct above spot gold price.

* Gold transfers and gifts remain free on network, and storage up to 1,000 grams will continue to be provided without charge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: