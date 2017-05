Nov 14 Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd :

* Sept quarter net profit 980.5 million rupees

* Sept quarter total income from operations 107.16 billion

* Average gross refining margin for april-sept is $5.59 per bbl

* Net loss in sept quarter last year was 4.5 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 76.24 billion rupees Source text:(bit.ly/2eSHepL) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)