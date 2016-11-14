Nov 14 Celgene Corp :
* Celgene Corp - active trial in biologic-naïve patients met
its primary endpoint
* Celgene - improvements in acr20 and other measures of
disease seen as early as week 2
* Celgene - acr20 response rate increased from 38 percent at
week 16 to 67 percent at week 52 for patients who received
otezla therapy from baseline
* Celgene - active trial demonstrating significant
improvement in acr20 response rate at week 16 with otezla versus
placebo
* Data on early onset of efficacy for oral otezla
(apremilast) in active psoriatic arthritis presented at american
college of rheumatology
