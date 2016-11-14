Nov 14 Jana Partners Llc:

* Jana Partners Llc dissolves common share stake in Ferrari NV - SEC Filing

* Jana Partners Llc dissolves share stake in Macys Inc - SEC Filing

* Jana Partners Llc change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fMRPEO Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aUgAv7