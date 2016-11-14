Nov 14 Celldex Therapeutics Inc
* Presented data on product candidate cdx-1140, a fully
human antibody targeted to cd40 that has demonstrated potent
agonist activity
* Is currently performing manufacturing and ind-enabling
studies to support phase 1 dose-escalation studies
* Celldex therapeutics - cdx-1140 demonstrates direct
anti-tumor activity in immune-deficient mice challenged with
human lymphomas
