Nov 14 Synovus Financial Corp
* Synovus financial corp - bank anticipates that fed
membership will be effective as of november 17, 2016 - sec
filing
* Synovus financial corp - upon effective date, bank's
primary federal supervisor will be board of governors of federal
reserve system
* Synovus financial - on nov 8, wholly owned banking unit,
synovus bank received final approval from federal reserve to
become a state member bank
* Synovus financial corp - both company and unit bank will
continue to be regulated by georgia department of banking and
finance
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fMZkLK)
Further company coverage: