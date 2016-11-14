Nov 14 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces Sanofi Genzyme opt-in
decision for co-development and co-commercialization of
fitusiran in hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders
* Sanofi genzyme elects not to opt in for ALN-AS1 in acute
hepatic porphyrias
* Alnylam intends to commercialize ALN-AS1 globally upon
product approval
* Co, Sanofi Genzyme will co-develop and co-commercialize
fitusiran in U.S., Canada, Western Europe
* Alnylam pharma - Sanofi Genzyme will be required to make
payments up to $75 million upon achievesanment of development,
regulatory milestones for fitusiran
* On track to initiate fitusiran Phase 3 program in early
2017
