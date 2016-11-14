Nov 14 A Schulman Inc
* A schulman inc says on november 14 committed to
reorganizing management and certain aspects of operating
structure of its business segments
* A schulman inc says in total, company anticipates
eliminating approximately 60 positions, mainly from its middle
management ranks
* A schulman inc - anticipates a total annual pre-tax
savings of approximately $5 million to $6 million will be
realized from reorganization
* A schulman-over next several fiscal qtrs,sees pre-tax
restructuring charges of $9 -$11 million for employee
termination benefits,other costs to be paid in cash.
