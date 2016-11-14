WRAPUP 4-Businesses brace for Monday as ransomware threat lingers
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Nov 14 Comtec Solar Systems Group Ltd :
* Vendors and ultimate holders entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Consideration is to be satisfied by company by allotting and issuing new shares to vendors
* Company agreed to acquire 51% of entire issued share capital of forum
* Deal at a total maximum consideration of rmb52.02 mln from vendors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
WASHINGTON, May 14 U.S. President Donald Trump ordered his homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, to hold an emergency meeting Friday night to assess the threat posed by a global computer ransomware attack in at least 150 countries, a senior administration official told Reuters.