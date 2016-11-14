WRAPUP 4-Businesses brace for Monday as ransomware threat lingers
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Nov 14 Xsystem SA :
* Q3 revenue 1.3 million zlotys versus 1.6 million zlotys year ago
* Q3 consolidated net loss 372,462 zlotys versus loss of 137,247 zlotys year ago
* Q3 unconsolidated net loss of 370,084 zlotys versus loss of 117,784 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
WASHINGTON, May 14 U.S. President Donald Trump ordered his homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, to hold an emergency meeting Friday night to assess the threat posed by a global computer ransomware attack in at least 150 countries, a senior administration official told Reuters.