* Perella weinberg partners and tudor, pickering, holt & co.
To combine
* Perella weinberg partners - terms of transaction were not
disclosed.
* Perella weinberg partners will be led by chairman joseph
r. Perella, chief executive officer robert k. Steel,
* Perella weinberg partners says combined firm will be
called perella weinberg partners
* Perella weinberg founding investors will remain
shareholders in combined company, with some providing additional
growth capital.
* Perella weinberg says combined firm will have over $12
billion in assets under management
* Alexandra pruner, previously cfo of tph, will assume role
of chief financial officer of perella weinberg partners.
* r. Maynard holt will assume role of tph ceo, while robert
b. Tudor iii, who has been chairman and ceo, will continue as
chairman
