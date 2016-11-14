* Perella weinberg partners and tudor, pickering, holt & co. To combine

* Perella weinberg partners - terms of transaction were not disclosed.

* Perella weinberg partners will be led by chairman joseph r. Perella, chief executive officer robert k. Steel,

* Perella weinberg partners says combined firm will be called perella weinberg partners

* Perella weinberg founding investors will remain shareholders in combined company, with some providing additional growth capital.

* Perella weinberg says combined firm will have over $12 billion in assets under management

* Alexandra pruner, previously cfo of tph, will assume role of chief financial officer of perella weinberg partners.

* r. Maynard holt will assume role of tph ceo, while robert b. Tudor iii, who has been chairman and ceo, will continue as chairman