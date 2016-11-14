Nov 14 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd

* Further update on the Cell C transaction

* Terms of proposed transaction, as defined in transaction announcement, have been amended

* To reduce net borrowings of Cell C Ltd upon implementation of transaction from a maximum of 8.0 billion rand to a maximum of 6.0 billion rand

* Informed by cell c that it is progressing discussions with funding providers to secure net borrowings of up to r6.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: