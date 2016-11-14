WRAPUP 4-Businesses brace for Monday as ransomware threat lingers
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Nov 14 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd
* Further update on the Cell C transaction
* Terms of proposed transaction, as defined in transaction announcement, have been amended
* To reduce net borrowings of Cell C Ltd upon implementation of transaction from a maximum of 8.0 billion rand to a maximum of 6.0 billion rand
* Informed by cell c that it is progressing discussions with funding providers to secure net borrowings of up to r6.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 14 U.S. President Donald Trump ordered his homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, to hold an emergency meeting Friday night to assess the threat posed by a global computer ransomware attack in at least 150 countries, a senior administration official told Reuters.