Nov 14 Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd :

* Requested to suspend trading in a shares of company listed on shanghai stock exchange from 15 november 2016

* Trading of H shares of company on stock exchange of hong kong limited shall continue

* Is in process of contemplating a proposed non-public issuance of shares

* Trading of A shares will be resumed within ten trading days from date of suspension of trading of a shares

* Company will proactively carry out relevant works for non-public issuances of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: