Nov 14 Datang International Power Generation Co
Ltd :
* Requested to suspend trading in a shares of company listed
on shanghai stock exchange from 15 november 2016
* Trading of H shares of company on stock exchange of hong
kong limited shall continue
* Is in process of contemplating a proposed non-public
issuance of shares
* Trading of A shares will be resumed within ten trading
days from date of suspension of trading of a shares
* Company will proactively carry out relevant works for
non-public issuances of shares
