Nov 14 Topsearch International (Holdings) Ltd :

* Placing shares at a price of hk$2.0 per placing share

* Intends to apply net proceeds from placing for repayment of group's indebtedness and group's other potential investments

* Company entered into placing agreement with placing agent

* Net proceeds from placing will amount to approximately hk$477.6 mln

* Company appointed placing agent to place 240 mln placing shares at a price of hk$2.0 per placing share