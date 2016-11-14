Nov 14 Omega Advisors Inc
* Omega advisors cuts share stake in delta air lines by 15.8
percent to 976,400 shares
* Omega advisors - change in holdings are as of september
30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of june
30, 2016
* Omega advisors takes share stake in united states steel
corp
* Omega advisors takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in
cliffs natural resources inc
* Omega advisors takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in
williams companies inc
* Omega advisors cuts share stake in united continental
holdings by 13.0 percent to 2.1 million shares
* Omega advisors cuts share stake in synchrony financial by
22.1 percent to 1.7 million shares
Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fNytzh
Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aXRf54