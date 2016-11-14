Nov 14 Blackrock Strategist Richard Turnill
:
* Blackrock Strategist Richard Turnill - see Donald Trump's
"surprise win amplifying reflationary theme" that has shaped
global markets in recent months
* "We expect headline inflation data out of U.S. and UK to
provide further evidence of a reflationary environment"
* "We expect the federal reserve to raise rates next month
and see a rising chance of additional future rate hikes"
* Trump potentially renegotiating trade deals could hurt
global economy, spark risk-off sentiment, lead to a weaker
Chinese yuan
* See Donald Trump's "surprise win amplifying reflationary
theme" that has shaped global markets in recent months
* See U.S. election result increasing likelihood of
corporate, income tax cuts, greater spending on infrastructure
in medium term
* "Cautious" of long-duration bonds and "favor" treasury
inflation-protected securities
* "We see equities as attractive, but expect lower returns
ahead amid rising policy uncertainty"
* Expect cyclical, value equities to outperform, health care
stocks to benefit under Trump administration, U.S. dollar to
strengthen
* Long-term economic and market risks are increasing
* See selected emerging markets benefiting from improving
economies, easing monetary policies and global focus on fiscal
spending
Further company coverage: