Nov 14 Omega Advisors Inc :

* Omega Advisors cut share stake in Dish Network Corp's Class A shares by 26 percent to 810,157 shares

* Omega Advisors - Change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fNytzh Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aXRf54