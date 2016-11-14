WRAPUP 4-Businesses brace for Monday as ransomware threat lingers
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Nov 14 Talex SA :
* 9-month revenue 65.9 million zlotys ($16.01 million) versus 71.9 million zlotys a year ago
* 9-month net profit 1.5 million zlotys versus 1.9 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1170 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
WASHINGTON, May 14 U.S. President Donald Trump ordered his homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, to hold an emergency meeting Friday night to assess the threat posed by a global computer ransomware attack in at least 150 countries, a senior administration official told Reuters.