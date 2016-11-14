WRAPUP 4-Businesses brace for Monday as ransomware threat lingers
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Nov 14 Indra Sistemas SA :
* 9-month net profit 48 million euros versus loss 561 million euros year ago
* 9-month EBITDA 151 million euros versus 63.2 million euros year ago due to better direct margin, lower impact from onerous projects and efficiency plans
* Net debt down by 5 percent versus Dec. 2015 to 666 million euros Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
WASHINGTON, May 14 U.S. President Donald Trump ordered his homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, to hold an emergency meeting Friday night to assess the threat posed by a global computer ransomware attack in at least 150 countries, a senior administration official told Reuters.