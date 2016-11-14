UPDATE 3-Victory in state vote shows Germany's Merkel on course to retain power
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)
Nov 14 Orphee SA :
* Q3 revenue CHF 2.8 million ($2.81 million) versus CHF 3.3 million year ago
* Q3 net profit CHF 183,000 versus CHF 639,000 year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9972 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday confirmed a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.