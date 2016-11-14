WRAPUP 4-Businesses brace for Monday as ransomware threat lingers
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Nov 14 IAI SA :
* Revokes its financial forecasts concerning sales of 28 million zlotys ($6.79 million) published on Jan 28, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1238 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
WASHINGTON, May 14 U.S. President Donald Trump ordered his homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, to hold an emergency meeting Friday night to assess the threat posed by a global computer ransomware attack in at least 150 countries, a senior administration official told Reuters.